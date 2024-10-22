In member states where TB is an issue, the Commission should put a specific plan in place for eradication, Walsh said. \ Donal O' Leary

Ireland is an outlier in Europe when it comes to bovine TB, MEP Maria Walsh has said.

Speaking ahead of a debate on animal health in the European Parliament this Tuesday 22 October, Walsh said Ireland’s current incident rate for TB stands out among its EU counterparts.

“With our current infection numbers, Ireland is an outlier in Europe. 17 EU member states are now completely free from infection, with an additional three infection-free in part of their territory.

“This is an issue not only impacting the viability of our agricultural sector but also the reputation of our industry internationally.

“The dairy sector is particularly vulnerable to TB with the industry accounting for 38% of impacted herds and 65% of infected animals last year,” she said.

Proposed plan

In member states where TB is an issue, the Commission should put a specific plan in place for eradication, Walsh said.

“Given the elimination of bovine TB is a priority for the EU, I believe the European Commission should focus attention on the few member states where TB still persists.

“I propose the creation of a specific plan to eradicate the infection in these countries, based on the learnings from other EU member states which have been successful in this goal.

“The plan should take into account the special case of Ireland’s agricultural sector given our shared border with the UK and the impact that has on the single market.”

‘Modern day plague’

The MEP added that dealing with TB is becoming increasingly difficult for Irish farmers.

“While many think of TB as a thing of the past, bovine TB is a modern day plague for many Irish farmers. The incidence rate has been on the increase since 2016, resulting in over 32,000 animals being impacted and over 5,000 herds placed under restriction.

Irish farmers are constantly worried about going down with TB, Walsh said.

“The constant fear of infection lingers over farmers, adding to a long list of worries for those in the agricultural sector.

“Along with the logistical nightmare presented by a case of TB, the financial costs associated with the loss of a herd can be devastating for family farmers. In 2021, direct costs of bovine TB were estimated at €105m,” she added.