Three research projects aimed at developing new technologies to reduce and account for agricultural greenhouse gas emissions are to receive funding of €5.2m.

The funding boost is part of the Ireland-New Zealand Joint Research Initiative (JRI) and was announced by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, Minister of State Martin Heydon and the New Zealand Minister for Agriculture, Todd McClay.

The JRI was established in 2022 to strengthen collaboration between funders and researchers, align research priorities and activities, and exploit synergies where they exist.

Making the announcement, Minister McConalogue said that the agricultural sector has been to the forefront in implementing actions to mitigate its impact on climate change.

“The three projects being announced today, with combined Ireland-New Zealand funding of €5.2m, will contribute to advancing our mitigation efforts, building on the progress achieved last year where a reduction in emissions from agriculture of 4.6% was achieved.”

The 2024 projects will be coordinated in Ireland by researchers from Teagasc and University of Galway in collaboration with University College Dublin and Trinity College Dublin.

Minister Heydon said that the funding of €2.3m for the Irish partners involved will go towards mitigation measures for greenhouse gases, inventory refinement, and technologies to improve methane emission estimates.

“Our partnership with New Zealand over the last three years has seen us jointly invest almost €20m in ground-breaking research and I am confident this will serve us into the future in improving the sustainability of our common pasture-based livestock farming systems.”

New Zealand’s Minister for Agriculture Todd McClay added that the pilot has provided opportunities for scientists to expand research links and tap into international expertise and equipment.

“Their work has boosted understanding of rumen microbiology and low emissions livestock breeding, improved greenhouse gas inventories, and developed new tools and techniques for farmers and researchers to understand and mitigate on-farm emissions.

“Together we can make a step-change in research efforts to drive down agricultural emissions, grow value through climate-friendly products, and help ensure the long-term wellbeing of our environment and people.”

DisaggRegatEd dAiry urine eMission Factors (DREAMFactors) – IE Coordinator: Dominika Krol (Teagasc) - €746,42 – NZ Coordinator: (AgResearch Ltd) - €999,930 – Collaborating Partners: UCD – Total award: €1,746,357.

Strategic Urine Patch Emissions Reduction Technology (SUPERTech) – IE Coordinator: Patrick Forrestal (Teagasc) - €567,979 – NZ Coordinator: Surinder Saggar (Landcare NZ Ltd) - €994,184 – Collaborating Partners: UCD, AgResearch Ltd – Total award: €1,562,164.

Agricultural Methane Emissions: Farm Scale to Regional Scale (FARMAI) – IE Coordinator: Damien Martin (University of Galway) - €932,040 – NZ Coordinator: Alexander Geddes (NIWAR Ltd) - €987,272 – Collaborating Partners: TCD, DairyNZ, Landcare NZ Lrd, LIC Ltd – Total award: €1,919,312.

