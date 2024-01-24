Bord Bia has argued that accepting EU funding to promote European agri-food exports, rather than just Irish goods, does pay export dividends for Ireland.

Campaigns worth over €25m in co-funding have been allocated to Bord Bia to date, with a particular “step change” in the agency’s approach to utilising these EU funds in 2017.

Although strict terms and conditions are attached to these co-funded campaigns, Bord Bia maintains that the “European message can be delivered with an Irish slant”.

Its senior manager for EU promotions Declan Fennell told Friday’s meat marketing seminar that food brand Ireland can be reinforced by promoting European standards.

“My view is that promoting those high standards of European food systems and sustainability gives us a power of influence in markets, particularly where they don’t have strong recognition or awareness of Ireland,” Fennell said.

“I always use the analogy that EU co-funding campaigns are like a Trojan horse. We travel in peace not to the city of Troy and hostility, but we go out there with a message where we are driving and leveraging off that European recognition of its high standards of producing and sustaining.

“But when it comes to mobilising and giving an example of the European system of food safety, [we have Bord Bia’s] quality assurance, sustainability, Origin Green,” he said.

Ban lifted

In May 2023, Bord Bia stated that it expected €37m in Irish beef and lamb growth to result from a €8m co-funded campaign for European beef and lamb in China. This campaign was suspended with the temporary ban imposed by China on Irish beef, but reactivated last week with news that the ban had been lifted.