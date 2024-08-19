Jer Coakley and Eamonn Tracey receiving their first place trophies at the World Ploughing Contest in Estonia.

Team Ireland has done the double at the World Ploughing Contest in Estonia, with Eamonn Tracey and Jer Coakley taking home gold in both the conventional and reversible classes, respectively.

Carlow’s Tracey took the top spot in the world conventional ploughing in a Valtra tractor and a Kvernland plough, while Cork’s Coakley did the same in the reversible class in a Ford tractor and a Kvernland plough.

The World Ploughing Contest took place in Tartu, Estonia, from 16 to 17 August. Tartu is one of three European Capitals of Culture in 2024.

Both men will have another outing in the coming weeks at the National Ploughing Championships in Laois, where they will compete in their respective classes again.