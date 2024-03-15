A funding commitment of €105m to the World Food Programme (WFP) from Ireland for the period 2025 to 2027 has been announced by Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue.

The funding pledge is a 40% increase on the funding made under the previous three-year period and will directly fund the WFP’s humanitarian work globally.

The funding will be provided by the minister’s department which is the lead department here for engagement with the WFP. The increased funding will enable WFP globally to continue to respond to crisis-affected refugees while also working to build resilience and community integration, he said.

The minister made the announcement from Kenya on Thursday 14 March where he is currently leading an international development mission to the Horn of Africa in collaboration with the Department of Foreign Affairs and WFP.

Speaking from Kenya, Minister McConalogue said: "I am very pleased to announce an increase of 40% in the funding that Ireland will contribute under a new Strategic Partnership Agreement with the World Food Programme for the next three years. This represents our highest-ever contribution and confirms Ireland's commitment to fighting world hunger, in conjunction with WFP.

'Humbling privilege'

“Yesterday, I had the humbling privilege of speaking with some of the 200,000 refugees in the UN refugee camp in Kakuma and Kalobeyei, northwestern Kenya. Due to WFP funding shortages, these camps are receiving a reduced ration, amounting to less than the minimum recommended food basket.”

Ireland, he added, recognises the impact that conflict and climate change are having on food security and nutrition and the role that the WFP plays in delivering food assistance to the poorest and most vulnerable people in the world.

"I want to use the announcement of this increased funding to highlight the importance of continued support to the WFP and to encourage governments around the world to take steps towards giving them the reliable funding they require," the minister said.

Commenting on the minister's announcement, World Food Programme executive director Cindy McCain said: "I am grateful to the people and government of Ireland for significantly increasing their funding to WFP for the next three years. Their steadfast support and recognition of the critical role WFP plays in alleviating global hunger demonstrates Ireland’s firm commitment to assisting the world’s most vulnerable people."