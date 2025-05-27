Minister Heydon said the European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maroš Šefcovic understands that Ireland, like every other member state, will be affected. \ Claire Nash

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon has pledged that the European Union understands Ireland’s “sensitivities” as it puts together a list of counter-tariffs against the United States.

It comes as US president Donald Trump has threatened 50% tariffs on imports from the EU from 1 June.

Trump had previously threatened 20% on European imports in April which he later reduced that figure to 10% until 8 July.

Speaking while in Brussels before the meeting of the AgriFish Council, Minister Heydon said the European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maroš Šefcovic understands that Ireland, like every other member state, will be affected.

“He understands our sensitivities, that they are particular to Ireland as they are to all other 26 member states but we realise that a counter list is needed so that he can negotiate from a position of strength,” he said.

“This second list is a lot bigger. It is very difficult to come to a list with a value of €95bn without impacting every member state and having an impact but we do feel our place is absolutely at the heart of Europe in terms of that response.”

“Zero tariffs, in many instances, is what works for both of our people,” added Heydon.

“Ireland recognises that the EU doesn’t want to be in this position, the EU doesn’t want to be coming with a counter list of tariffs. We believe are bad, they are damaging for us and the United States and it’s really unfortunate that we’re in this situation where we have to come with an alternative list.”

