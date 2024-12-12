The deal will see an additional 99,000t of beef from Mercosur countries imported into the EU at a preferential tariff rate of 7.5%.

Ireland must work with EU countries that oppose the Mercosur trade deal to block it, vice president of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA) John Joe Fitzgerald has said.

“We must look to have this deal thrown out and this will involve working with other EU countries to ensure the qualified majority necessary to achieve this is secured.

“While Government negotiations are ongoing [in Ireland], it is necessary that our Minister [for Agriculture] and his cabinet colleagues clearly indicate their intention to oppose this deal and seek the necessary support to achieve this.

“The president of the EU Commission has prioritised the interest of big business ahead of the best interest of its people,” he said.

Fitzgerald and his organisation hit out at the European Commission and its president Ursula von der Leyen, calling them “hypocrites” for signing the Mercosur deal.

Suckler sector

The INHFA vice president said it is “utterly shameful and shocking” the commission is supporting a deal that is “detrimental” to Ireland’s suckler sector.

“This deal will see an additional 99,000t of beef enter the EU from farming systems that have and continue to fail in delivering for the environment, while at the same time Irish and European farmers are expected to comply with challenging demands around climate change and biodiversity loss, driven by climate agreements and the Nature Restoration Law,” he added.

President von der Leyen has outlined that the deal will include safeguards for farmers, while also indicating possible amendments to the common market organisation regulation and the unfair commercial practices directive to ensure farmers have a stronger position in the supply chain.

She has also suggested a possible investment plan for young people that want to do business in agriculture.

However, Fitzgerald responded that “the vague nature of these suggestions would indicate that these proposals will, even if they get enacted, fall well short of their ambition, especially in relation to those sectors that will be impacted the most”.