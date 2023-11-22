Despite the positive ranking, Ireland is still plagued by planning, regulatory, grid, and policy deficiencies.

Ireland now ranks as the 12th most attractive country for investment in renewable energy and deployment opportunities.

This is according to the latest EY Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index, published on Wednesday morning, which shows Ireland’s overall global ranking increased one position since the last index in June 2023.

This is driven by a number of factors, including the successful conclusion of the ORESS 1 offshore wind auction and a new memorandum of understanding with the UK to support offshore renewable energy, the report states.

Ireland has also continued to expand its Corporate Power Purchase Agreements (CPPA) market, climbing two places to rank 17th in the CPPA Index, reflecting an escalating trend in the use of these agreements in Ireland as major corporates continue to invest in renewable energy.

The EY Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index (RECAI) is EY’s biannual global renewables report. Now in its 62nd edition, the index ranks the world’s top 40 markets based on the attractiveness of their investment in renewable energy and deployment opportunities.

Global challenges

The positive news for Ireland comes at a time when globally the sector has experienced a difficult 12 months. Worldwide, project costs have risen by 40% since 2019, and the next decade could see cost inflation adding around US$280bn in capital expenditure for the sector.

Against this backdrop, around 80% of the 15 markets with offshore wind targets for 2030 are predicted to miss their stated goals.

Despite the positive ranking, Ireland is still plagued by planning, regulatory, grid, and policy deficiencies, which means that the country remains an extremely challenging place to develop renewable energy projects.

In 2022, only 13% of our total energy needs were supplied by renewables, while 82% of our energy use was sourced from imported fossil fuels. Ireland’s National Energy and Climate Plan for 2021-2030 sets an overall target of at least 34% for the share of renewable energy by 2030 across electricity, heating and cooling, and transport.

While this may present significant scope for growth, the aforementioned difficulties continue to stifle development, and as such, many in the industry think that it will be unlikely that these 2030 renewable energy targets will be met.