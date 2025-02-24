The project brings together 26 international partners including farmers, public research bodies, NGOs, commercial farms and industry to provide policy recommendations to address potential challenges.

Researchers at University of Galway are leading a new €10m Horizon Europe project to develop wet farming demonstration sites in Ireland, the UK and the Netherlands.

The four-year wet farming project, Palus Demos, looks at sustainable agriculture and forestry on wet peatlands by combining land use and crop production with the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Researchers will explore new agricultural business models, develop markets for relevant products and increase employment while benefiting the environment.

Palus Demos co-ordinator Niall Ó Brolcháin from the University of Galway said the project should offer better incomes to farmers while helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve the environment at the same time.

“We need to stop preaching at farmers while tying them up in red tape and to start presenting them with realistic, new, high value opportunities.”

There are an estimated 1.5m hectares of peatland in Ireland alone and draining peatland dries the peat, resulting in rapid decomposition and the release of carbon.

By managing the water table closer to the surface, the aim is to reduce emissions while allowing for commercially viable crops.

The project brings together 26 international partners including farmers, public research bodies, NGOs, commercial farms and industry to provide policy recommendations to address potential challenges.

Researchers said that support for the practice is growing, as wet farming presents significant opportunities for farmers to diversify into higher yield crop and biomass production.

