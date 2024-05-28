Agri Aware, supported by Bord Bia, returns with new features to highlight how Irish farmers are committed to continuous environmental improvement while producing high-quality meat and dairy. The popular live animal exhibit is also back, with added messaging on the importance of genetics in livestock farming.

With a special focus on the vital role of agriculture in nourishing and sustaining Irish life, Bord Bia Bloom returns this June bank holiday weekend from 30 May to 3 June.

In its 18th year, the festival is expected to attract over 100,000 people from all corners of Ireland, including a strong urban contingent.

Commenting on the farming focus at Bord Bia Bloom, Bord Bia’s director of horticulture and farmer engagement Mike Neary said: “Bloom is an ideal vehicle to educate the public about Irish agriculture through accessible and educational features.

"In conjunction with our partners, Bord Bia Bloom has added a range of exhibits designed to build greater understanding and appreciation for agriculture.

"Visitors will be guided through pertinent topics and issues, including the role of technology and science in Irish farming, how farmers and growers are supporting biodiversity and horticulture’s importance to Ireland’s food security.”

Horticulture

The importance of Ireland’s horticulture industry will be celebrated in the food village, where an interactive and educational feature aims to deepen the public’s appreciation for the work of Irish growers.

Bord Bia, Teagasc and the Department of Agriculture have collaborated on the exhibit, titled 'Horticulture is Life', which will also show how the three organisations work collectively to support the Irish horticulture sector to bring consumers local and sustainable produce and plants.

Talks and demonstrations on a range of topics will highlight the environmental, aesthetic and health benefits of horticulture. Visitors will hear from organic and conventional growers on what’s involved in growing commercial seasonal produce.

The exhibit also aims to attract future horticulturists with information on apprenticeships in the sector, while younger visitors can try their hand at operating a mini-digger or a tractor and trailer.

Environmental improvement

Agri Aware, supported by Bord Bia, returns with new features to highlight how Irish farmers are committed to continuous environmental improvement while producing high-quality meat and dairy in the conservation zone.

The farmyard will include features on hedgerows, multi-species swards, rainwater collection and low emissions slurry spreading. The popular live animal exhibit is also back, with added messaging on the importance of genetics in livestock farming.

In the show garden area, the National Dairy Council is sponsors of the 'Nourishing dairy – from the ground up' concept garden, which aims to forge a deeper connection between consumers and sustainable Irish dairy production.

The garden planting reflects the abundant greenery found on Irish farms, including a grass meadow, multi-species swards, native trees, shrubs and hedgerows.

The garden will host informative talks and demos, plus special guests throughout the weekend.

A small show garden to embody the unique agricultural and heritage landscape of Rathcroghan, Co Roscommon, has been created.

Farming Rathcroghan is home to over 240 archaeological monuments and features and is one of 23 European Innovation Partnerships (EIP) that were funded by the Department to tackle current challenges in farming landscapes.

It is the only EIP in Ireland with a focus on farming in an archaeological landscape and over 75% of this archaeological area is managed by 45 farmers.

These farmers are implementing best-practice farming standards to preserve the built heritage of the area, while improving water quality and biodiversity.

Finally, the European Commission has sponsored a show garden to communicate the values of the EU Green Deal. Designed by Oliver and Liat Schurmann, the 'In Perspective' garden prompts visitors to think about the role we can all play in protecting nature.