While the suckler herd has been in gradual decline, the dairy herd is now also contracting.

Ireland’s national cattle herd is poised to hit its lowest level in a decade, the latest data from the Department of Agriculture’s Animal Identification and Movement (AIM) records reveals.

There were almost 290,000 fewer cattle on Irish farms on 1 March 2025 compared to 1 March 2024, the third year in a row that total cattle numbers in the country have fallen.

Both dairy cow and suckler cow numbers have reduced, and the most recent AIM data is an early indicator that the reduction in the national herd is accelerating. The 2025 v 2024 drop in total cattle numbers was 2.5 times greater than the 2024 v 2023 drop.

Following quota abolition in 2015, dairy cow numbers surged while suckler cow numbers fell steadily. Now though, the data shows that dairy cow numbers have joined the suckler decline.

Dairy cow numbers dropped by almost 50,000 head in the last 12 months. Dairy confidence has been severely dented by uncertainty over the nitrates derogation and added environmental restrictions on fertiliser and stocking rates. Increased use of sexed semen has also reduced the number of dairy heifers being bred.

Rising live exports since 2021, reaching a 20-year high of almost 380,000 head in 2024, are another major driver of the falling herd size. This looks set to continue, with exports running 26% higher in early 2025.

While full-year figures for 2025 are some way off, the prospect of a contracting national herd will be of concern to both beef and dairy processors who rely on their raw material to come from farms. Others with an eye on national climate targets and high beef prices may see falling cattle numbers in a more positive light.