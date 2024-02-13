BioFach is the world’s leading trade fair for organic produce.

Seven organic Irish food and drink companies are exhibiting at the world’s leading trade fair for organic produce in Germany this week.

BioFach takes place in Nuremberg from 13 to 16 February, where the Irish companies will target export opportunities while exhibiting at Bord Bia’s Origin Green pavilion.

Minister of State Pippa Hackett will meet the Irish exporters as part of a two-day visit to Germany in support of business development in the region.

The market visit, hosted by Bord Bia’s Düsseldorf office, will include meetings with key customers of Irish organic produce and a visit to leading organic retailer Denn’s Biomarkt.

Organic development

Minister Hackett said the ongoing development of the organic sector in Ireland requires the support of a thriving export market.

“Ireland’s consistent and united presence each year at BioFach, hosted by Bord Bia, ensures that Ireland’s organic producers are front and centre at the largest gathering of organic buyers in the world.

“Ireland has long been recognised as a top-quality food producer and our ongoing investment in the organic sector will bolster our global reputation even further,” she said.

Increased funding

Bord Bia CEO Jim O’Toole said increased funding from the Department alongside EU funding has allowed Bord Bia to intensify its support for the organic sector in recent years.

“In Ireland, we begin the second phase of a national advertising campaign for organics in May, following a positive response to the autumn ‘More-ganic’ campaign.

“Development of our target export markets was given a significant boost with the awarding of EU funding last year to run an organic beef and lamb promotion across four markets.

“We look forward to commencing the campaign this summer, with special launch events in Berlin and Brussels,” he said.

Last autumn, Bord Bia commenced a €1m marketing campaign targeting Irish consumers aged 24 to 44, funded through the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) fund.

In December 2023, Bord Bia got over €1.5m in funding from the EU to promote organic beef and lamb across Germany, Belgium, Austria and Sweden.

The three-year campaign begins in June under the banner 'EU Organic Beef and Lamb, Pasture Raised in Ireland', with a total budget of €2.7m (including VAT) co-funded by the EU and Bord Bia.