Slaney Farm is recalling all pack sizes of its Farm Fresh Duck Eggs due to the possible presence of salmonella, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has announced.

All batches which have best before dates up to and including 21 August 2024 have been recalled.

Retailers, including market stalls and online retailers, are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and display recall notices at point of sale.

Recall notices will be displayed in shops around the country that have been supplied with the implicated batches.

In addition, caterers or restaurants are requested to cease using the implicated batches immediately.

Danger of salmonella

People infected with salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between six and 72 hours, according to the FSAI.

The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps.The illness usually lasts four to seven days.