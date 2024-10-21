15 Irish exporters are in France for, Salon International d’Alimentation (SIAL), which opened on Saturday, 19 October and runs until Wednesday, 23 October.

Irish food exporters are major targeting international growth at the world’s largest food fair in Paris.

15 Irish exporters are in France for, Salon International d’Alimentation (SIAL), which opened on Saturday, 19 October and runs until Wednesday, 23 October.

Approximately 7,500 exhibitors from 130 countries will be competing for the attention of around 8,000 buyers with an estimated purchasing power of €50 billion.

Bord Bia chief executive, Jim O’Toole said he aims to ensure that the Irish exporters experience the best possible outcome from their participation at the trade fair.

“Bord Bia has arranged high level meetings between international buyers and retailers and their Irish meat and dairy suppliers,” he said.

“These meetings will be supported by minister Martin Heydon and are designed to strengthen and grow their trading relationships and identify further business opportunities.”

Innovation

This is the 24th year that Irish companies have been exhibiting at SIAL trade fair which celebrates 60 years this year.

A special feature at SIAL is the ‘Innovation Awards’, which spotlight innovative products developed by the agri-food sector.

Dawn Farms has been shortlisted for their MEAT+ product, which combines plants with meat. They will be showcasing MEAT+ at the dedicated SIAL Innovation Zone.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Martin Heydon, will visit the Irish companies exhibiting at SIAL.

He said the trade fairs show how Irish exporters stand out on the global stage.

“The theme of this year’s event is ‘60 years of excellence in global food innovation’. Who better exemplifies this, than Irish farmers and food producers who have been producing innovative and high-quality food production for decades,” he said.

“I am delighted to see global meat and dairy players exhibiting here alongside newer companies. SIAL is an opportunity for our Irish exhibitors to connect with both French and international trade visitors.

“These engagements are invaluable to explore new customer opportunities as well as building on existing customer relationships, to strengthen our exports.”