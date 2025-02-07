Farmer’s Yards is a social initiative which was developed at University of Galway and piloted among farmers in Mountbellew Mart last year.

However, despite not yet being rolled out in Ireland, the initiative has been launched in the United States.

The farmer social group was initiated and developed by Dr Shane Conway at University of Galway’s Rural Studies Centre.

The objective is to give older and retired farmers the opportunity to talk about farming, local news and other areas of interest.

Pennsylvania Farm Link has adopted the programme as part of its efforts to respond positively to mental health and wellbeing issues facing farmers, while creating opportunities to enhance social inclusion within the farming community, especially for older farmers.

"It's unfortunate that Farmer's Yards has been rolled out in the US before Ireland - especially when it was so successful in Mountbellew.

"The model is there - of course the University of Galway can be credited with the original development, but it can be taken in whatever direction it can be as long as it helps to ensure the health and wellbeing of the older farmer, particularly in a very uncertain time around an ageing workforce," Dr Conway said.

Succession scheme

Despite efforts to get the initiative rolled out with the previous Minister for Agriculture, Dr Conway said he is hopeful that Minister Heydon will secure funding for the initiative to run Farmer's Yards hand in hand with the proposed succession scheme.

"We have a new retirement scheme coming down the line, but what does that mean for older farmers? And if a farmer does avail of it, what's next for them and how vulnerable are they mentally, emotionally and socially upon stepping back.

Economics is just a small element of the conversation around retiring

"My research is all about the psycho and socio dynamic issues affecting farmers in later life and that image of dying with your boots is so strongly ingrained in farming that to retire is sort of a defeatist attitude.

"We have to really remember that economics is just a small element of the conversation around retiring. We need to make sure that the farmer's identity is also protected that they're not just shoved to the side.

"I am frustrated with the response of Ireland in relation to the adaptation of it, it's been ready here, it's published, but because it's not aligned with economic thinking it is deemed to be too hard to roll out," he said.

Farmer’s Yards, he added, offers a way for farmers to stay connected and engaged with fellow farmers at a similar stage of life, fostering inclusion and addressing the uncertainties and fears that often accompany stepping back from active farming.

"This initiative ensures that older farmers continue to be respected and valued members of the farming community as they age, contributing positively to their mental health and overall wellbeing.”