The donation includes a tractor, a plough, and a trailer which will help with the overall management of the farm and the community.

A group of Irish farmers and agricultural businesses have donated farm machinery valued at around €45,000 to a community of nuns in Uganda to help them develop their 450-acre farm to the benefit of the local community.

The machinery, which includes a new four-wheel drive tractor, marks the first mechanisation on the farm in Busungu in Central Uganda owned by the Little Sisters of St. Francis.

With the new equipment, the nuns say they will be able to increase productivity and sustain their community more effectively.

It will also help advance a plan to develop an agricultural training centre and will support them in clearing land to make way for the construction of a health centre for local people and the completion of a convent building.

Empower

Michael Maguire of Devenish Nutrition's pig division stated: “We are thrilled to assist the Little Sisters of St Francis who have made such a huge contribution to Uganda since its founder, Mother Kevin, first arrived in the country from Ireland in 1902.

"This order of nuns have had a profound impact on health and education in Uganda for decades, and we are delighted to be able to support the community in their efforts to develop the land in Busungu where they are dedicated to serving and improving the lives of the local population.

“Agriculture is a vital part of any community, and we hope this donation will empower the nuns and enhance the quality of life for everyone they support.

"We are proud to contribute to the sustainable development of agriculture in Busungu, and look forward to seeing the positive changes that this mechanisation will bring.”

Community

Maguire, who has been a regular visitor to Uganda through his work with Devenish, said the initiative was spearheaded by a group of Irish farmers and agricultural businesses who recognised the need for modern farming tools in the Busungu community.

“This was a fantastic effort. A group of us had recognised the need for the community of nuns here, and when we put out the call for support no one was found wanting.”

The donation includes a tractor, which will provide the nuns with the power needed for heavy-duty tasks, a plough which will help in the preparation of the land for planting, and a trailer which will facilitate the transport of goods and materials across the farm.

Sr Rita Christine Nakitende, the superior general of the Little Sisters of St. Francis, expressed her deep gratitude to the Irish donors: “We are greatly touched by the donation of this tractor and other accessories.

"This will help us achieve our dream to build a health centre so communities in our surrounding areas can access medical care.”

She said the machinery will also help the overall management of the farm and the community to put food on the table for all those who rely on the land.

“This machinery will not only ease our workload, but will also enable us to grow more food and support our community better. It is a blessing beyond words.”

It will also help advance a plan to develop an agricultural training centre and will support them in clearing land to make way for the construction of a health centre for local people and the completion of a convent building.