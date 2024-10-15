The Irish Farmers Journal has been shortlisted for four awards at the prestigious Irish Journalism Awards for 2024.

The awards programme celebrates the best in quality Irish journalism.

It features a total of 23 categories, spanning all areas and disciplines of modern journalism.

Best Campaigning Journalism

The Irish Farmers Journal team has been shortlisted for the Best Campaigning Journalism category for coverage of the suspension of the Straw Incorporation Scheme.

The shortlisted entry includes coverage of the scheme being scrapped for 2024, a timeline of events up to the Minister for Agriculture’s decision to then reinstate the scheme and a special podcast - The Last Straw.

Podcast of the Year

The Irish Farmers Journal’s Young Stock Podcast team has been shortlisted for the Podcast of the Year.

The entry includes highlights from a number of podcasts which were aired over the last number of months.

You can listen to the shortlisted entry here.

Best Video Journalism

The Irish Farmers Journal’s renewables editor Stephen Robb has been shortlisted for the Best Video Journalism award at this year’s event.

Stephen was shortlisted for his coverage of wind farms, wind turbine blade recycling and solar PV for farms.

Magazine of the Year

Irish Country Living has been shortlisted for the Magazine of the Year title for two of its issues this year.

One of these issues marked Father’s Day 2024 and the other was published to mark the All-Ireland finals during the summer.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on 13 November in Dublin’s Mansion House. The awards are in association with NewsBrands Ireland and supported by Google News Initiative.

Rude health

Commenting on the shortlist, NewsBrands Ireland CEO Ann Marie Lenihan said that the shortlist demonstrates the rude health of Irish journalism, which continues to hold power to account and provide the public with information backed up with facts.

“Though Irish publishers compete fiercely for readers, what binds them together is their shared commitment to upholding ethics and standards in journalism. Sincere congratulations to all nominees.”

Head of news partnership UK/IE/Northern Europe at Google Benedicte Autret also added that Ireland is immensely fortunate to have so many dedicated and talented journalists delivering outstanding reportage to the public.

“The Irish Journalism Awards pay tribute to this work, for which we, as a society, are deeply grateful. The Google News Initiative is proud to play a role in ensuring the Irish media ecosystem continues to flourish. We look forward to recognising the exceptional achievements."

Managing director of Alchemy Des Doris said that from domestic and international coverage, to news, scoops and investigative endeavour, to entertainment, sport and in-depth analysis, this shortlist demonstrates the range of journalistic endeavour.