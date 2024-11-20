Francis Nally a dairy and suckler Farmer photographed with his son Aaron.( a recent Gurteen college student) The family have lost approx 50 acres dues to flooding from the Shannon. They are alongside other families affected calling on quicker action from waterways Ireland.

The Irish Farmers Journal team has been shortlisted in six award categories at the Guild of Agricultural Journalists of Ireland’s biennial awards.

The prestigious awards recognise journalists for their outstanding work in national and regional media, along with consultants in the communications sector, across nine different categories.

Irish Farmers Journal deputy editor Caitríona Morrissey has been shortlisted in the 'Best News Story' category for her story on Coolmore’s extensive land empire. She has also been shortlisted for 'Best Feature' for Peter Sweetman: planning campaign sparked by illegal slurry spreading.

In the 'Best Environmental Reporting' category, she has been shortlisted for her story By Degrees: how climate change is already affecting your farm and renewables editor Stephen Robb has been shortlisted for his story on Anaerobic digestion, derogations and dairy farmers – can they co-exist. He has also been shortlisted for 'Best Technical Article' for Mining bitcoin on top of an anaerobic digestion plant.

The Irish Farmers Journal has dominated the shortlist in the 'Rising Star' category, with deputy news editor Anne O’Donoghue, news correspondent Noel Bardon and careers journalist Sarah McIntosh all shortlisted.

Irish Farmers Journal photographer Claire Nash has been shortlisted for her photo entitled Flooded Farmers.

Francis Nally and his son Aaron lost 50 acres of grazing due to flooding from the Shannon. They want quicker action from Waterways Ireland.

The awards ceremony will be held at Dublin’s Castleknock Hotel on Thursday 28 November.

Judging panel

In addition to cash prizes for each category winner, a prized bronze trophy - 'The Bull' - will be presented to the category winner whose exceptional merit will be recognised by the judging panel.

The panel is chaired by former RTÉ radio editor Tom McGuire, who is joined by Maeve Dineen (communications consultant and former journalist), Joe Healy (former IFA president and chair of the Agri-Food Regulator), Michele Filippi (PR consultant) and Anne-Marie Butler (head of education, Teagasc).

“The diversity of entries has been fantastic and we’re looking forward to celebrating the best of agri media at the awards ceremony on 28 November. We are, as always, grateful to FBD for its continuing support of these prestigious awards.”