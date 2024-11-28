The Guild of Agricultural Journalists of Ireland 'The Bull' award. \ Gemma Smyth

The Irish Farmers Journal team took home four awards at the Guild of Agricultural Journalists of Ireland awards on Thursday night.

Deputy editor of the Irish Farmers Journal Caitríona Morrissey took home the prestigious overall prize, The Bull sculpture, after her story on Coolmore’s extensive land empire won the Best News Story category. The Bull is presented to a category winner for exceptional merit.

Irish Farmers Journal renewables editor Stephen Robb won the Best Environmental Reporting category for his story on anaerobic digestion, derogations and dairy farmers.

The Rising Star Award was awarded to Irish Farmers Journal deputy news editor Anne O’ Donoghue.

The awards night was sponsored by FBD Insurance and took place at the Castleknock Hotel.

Judging panel

The independent judging panel comprised: former RTÉ editor Tom McGuire (chair); Maeve Dineen (communications consultant and former journalist); Joe Healy (former IFA president and chair of the Agri-Food Regulator); Michele Filippi (PR consultant) and Anne-Marie Butler (head of education, Teagasc).

