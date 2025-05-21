Small farmers in Ireland apply for the same schemes as larger farmers. / Philip Doyle

The Department of Agriculture has clarified that the European Commission’s proposal to allow member states offer lump sums of up to €50,000 to small farmers for “business development” relates to a CAP funding tool that Ireland did not include in its CAP strategic plan.

The €50,000 lump sum proposal seeks to amend an article of the CAP regulations that gives member states the option of providing a separate, more simplified direct payment system for smaller farmers than it applies more generally.

Other EU member states fund small farmers through an annual lump sum or flat-rate area-based payment schemes, but Ireland opted to treat small farms the same as how it administers CAP funds to medium and larger farms - through BISS. As a result, Ireland does not currently have a definition of “small farmer” included in its CAP plan.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon could in theory revise Ireland’s CAP plan to provide this option for smaller farmers.

However, all funding allocated to the CAP plan out to 2027 is already committed for spending on existing schemes.

Examine

“As with any new legislation, the Department will need to carefully examine the details of the proposals, and will evaluate the potential and possible impact for Ireland,” a Department spokesperson told the Irish Farmers Journal.

The Department spokesperson also said that receiving the feedback and approval of member states and MEPs is a process that “will take some time”.