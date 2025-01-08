The value of Irish food and drink exports rose by 5% to a record €17bn in 2024 according to Bord Bia’s Performance and Prospects report for 2024/25.

The report noted that higher pricing was the primary driver of the improved performance last year, but there was also export volume growth recorded in the prepared consumer foods and meat and livestock categories.

Looking at a sectoral breakdown, dairy once again held the largest share of the agri-food export market, accounting for €6.3bn of the total, a figure with little change compared with 2023.

The report found that exports to the UK, EU and the US all increased in value last year, while dairy shipments to Asia dropped by almost €100m to €755m.

Meat and livestock exports rose 6% to €4.3bn, with the EU accounting for 44% of the total and the UK in a close second at 42%.

Meat

For beef, exports increased by 6% to €2.8bn, while pigmeat rose by 7% to €490m and sheepmeat fell by 6% to €400m. Live exports increased by 30% to €340m, with the live export cattle trade dominated by calf exports, particularly in the first half of the year.

The prepared consumer foods sector once again put in a strong performance, growing 7% to €3.4bn as both value and volume increased.

The UK accounted for 69% of the market at €2.3bn, an 11% increase on the previous year. Meal solutions now account for 20% of total exports for the sector, valued at €685m.

The value of drink exports rose 19% to €2.1bn, with the US market accounting for 41% or €865m of the total. Whiskey was almost half of the total value of drink exported from Ireland in 2024.

Speaking at the launch of the report, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said: “It is very encouraging that this annual analysis report from Bord Bia shows a hugely positive performance for the 2024 export value of Irish food and drink at €17bn.

"Our food companies, our farmers, fishers and food and drink producers have, at each stage of the production cycle, contributed to the agri-food sector’s performance in 2024.”

Bord Bia chief executive Jim O’Toole said: “The robust performance and sustained success of the Irish agri-food sector is a testament to the industry’s focus on strategic market diversification, investment in sustainable practices and commitment to world-class quality and traceability standards, evident throughout the supply chain.”