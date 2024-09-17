The GI system offers economic, social, and cultural benefits for producers, consumers, and regions associated with specific products.

EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness has called on traditional Irish food and drink producers to apply for a geographical indication mark.

This is the key message coming from the European Commission tent at the 2024 National Ploughing Championships.

Over 3,600 producers across Europe have the EU quality mark but only 13 of them are Irish.

EU Commissioner for Financial Services, Financial Stability and Capital Markets Union, Mairead McGuinness said consumers want to know where their food comes from.

“A name that is recognised with an EU quality mark tells a story of history and heritage and provides consumers with a guarantee of the authenticity of a product.

“I believe that there are more interesting Irish agricultural products and spirit drinks out there that could benefit from registration with this EU quality mark.”

The Ploughing Championships

The GI system offers economic, social, and cultural benefits for producers, consumers, and regions associated with specific products.

The European Commission tent will showcase some Irish producers that already have the EU quality mark.

They include: Irish Grass Fed Beef, Achill Island Sea Salt, Oriel Sea Salt, the Waterford Blaa, Connemara Hill Lamb, Sneem Black Pudding, Imokilly Regato, Irish Poitín, Irish Whiskey and Irish Cream.

I’d like to encourage Irish producers to be part of this success story by reflecting on the place of origin of Irish products, rediscovering what is special about them and valuing this,” added McGuinness.

“It could make a major contribution to the safeguarding of our Irish and European farming and culinary heritage now and for the future."