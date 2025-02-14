Bobby Miller said that getting recognition is a priority of the Food Vision tillage group and then they would look at adding value to the product. \ CJ Nash

The outgoing chair of the Irish Grain Growers Group (IGGG) has called for Irish grain to be recognised in the same way as beef, drinks and other products are in this country.

Bobby Miller spoke to the Irish Farmers Journal ahead of the IGGG annual general meeting (AGM) in Portlaoise on Friday, where he appealed for more growers to join the group.

Some official recognitions may include geographical indications such as protected geographical indications (PGI) and protected designations of origins (PDO).

Miller said that getting recognition is a priority of the Food Vision tillage group and then they would look at adding value to the product.

“We need to recognise native Irish grain the way we recognise drinks, spirits, beef, lamb, pork, poultry and dairy. We need to be saying native Irish grain in the same breath as all those other sectors,” he said.

“Prioritising native Irish grain over imports. We must get official recognition for native Irish grain as a starting point. Adding value to that is the next step.”

Currently, Ireland has six PGIs: Connemara hill lamb, Sneem black pudding, Waterford blaa, Clare Island salmon, Timoleague brown pudding, and Irish grass-fed beef; and four PDOs: Achill Island sea salt, Oriel sea minerals, Oriel sea salt, and Imokilly regato.

The Food Vision tillage group formed a report with recommendations for the Government to support the sector and the group is set to meet again this month.

“There’s nearly 30 recommendations, if we can get two or three over the line,” added Miller.

“There’re priorities there, no question. The €60m a year mentioned by the Government; I think a loud message must come from the stakeholder group on how we spend that.”

