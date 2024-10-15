The nitrates derogation allows certain farms in Ireland to exceed the usual limits on livestock manure. / IFI

Irish MEPs have stressed the importance of retaining Ireland’s nitrates derogation beyond 2025 to the new European commissioners.

Fine Gael leader in the European Parliament Seán Kelly has written to Commission designates Christophe Hansen and Jessika Roswall urging them to take into account the steps Ireland has taken to improve water quality while continuing to support its agricultural sector.

The Ireland South MEP said the derogation is essential for the survival of Ireland’s unique grass-based farming system, which underpins both the agricultural sector and the wider rural economy.

“Our farmers are the backbone of rural Ireland and the nitrates derogation plays a crucial role in ensuring their economic viability.

“Without this derogation, many farms would face financial hardship, which would have a devastating knock-on effect on local communities and businesses.”

Water quality

The nitrates derogation allows certain farms in Ireland to exceed the usual limits on livestock manure.

Kelly said any changes to this arrangement could put undue pressure on farmers, many of whom have already invested in sustainable practices.

“We have been proactive, with the Irish government working alongside farmers to implement new advisory services and innovation programmes aimed at enhancing water quality,” he said.

“Our commitment to improving environmental standards is unwavering, but it must be done in a way that doesn't compromise the livelihoods of our farmers.”

“Farmers need certainty. They need to know that their investments in environmental measures will be supported by a coherent and consistent European framework.”

‘Good dialogue in Ireland’

Meanwhile, Ciaran Mullooly MEP and Michael Fitzmaurice TD held a meeting in Strasburg with the environment commissioner designate about the retention of the derogation.

Roswall said she would support all countries in their efforts to meet the required standards over and above the period of 18 months already set out.

MEP Ciaran Mullooly held a meeting in Strasburg with the European Commission environment commissioner designate Jessika Roswall about the retention of the derogation.

She also confirmed that a visit would take place to the Midlands North West constituency to see the improvements being made by farmers.

"The most important thing is dialogue and I see a good dialogue with Ireland in this area,” she said.

In addition, Mullooly said that Irish water quality was among the best in any EU member state and more improvements are needed to be made by municipal authorities, but it would take time.

However, Roswall did not confirm whether farmers and landowners would be compulsorily required to comply with the nature restoration law, but said that compliance was a matter firstly for the Irish government.

Habitats directive

Mullooly also made an appeal on behalf of the residents of the Lough Funshinagh area of Co Roscommon where the shortcomings of the habitats directive have forced families from their homes due to severe flooding.

Mullooly said the commissioner designate will “look at the habitats directive again and the need we expressed for a new legislation to protect human life”.