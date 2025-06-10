Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon on a previous visit to Korea during St Patrick's week 2023.

An Irish trade mission led by Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon is taking place this week in the Republic of Korea and Japan.

The agri-food trade mission, which is in collaboration with Bord Bia and Enterprise Ireland, runs until Saturday 14 June. The Irish Farmers Journal will be in attendance.

It will include political meetings, as well as market development engagement at a series of trade events with commercial representatives.

On the agenda are visits to three cities, including two ministerial meetings, taking in two markets, two trade receptions and twelve commercial engagements focusing on Ireland’s high quality, sustainably produced beef, dairy, consumer foods and seafood.

Some 22 Irish companies are participating over the two legs of the trade mission, including Liffey Meats, Dawn Meats, APB, Kepak, QK Meats, Lakeland Dairies, Carbery, Kerry Group and Tírlan, among others.

Promote

Speaking from Seoul, Minister Heydon said the focus of the trade mission is to build on and promote Ireland’s reputation in agri-food in the Republic of Korea, Japan and the wider Asia region.

“The trade mission will take in Seoul Food, Korea’s largest international exhibition for the food, drink, hotel and food service industry and Expo 2025 in Osaka, which is expected to attract more than 28m visitors, with participation by 160 countries, providing high-profile opportunities to showcase Ireland as a source of high-quality food, including dairy products, meat, seafood, drinks, prepared consumer foods and food ingredients, which satisfies the growing demand for such produce in this region.

“Irish beef gained access to the Korean market in 2024, which was a significant achievement.

“I was delighted to be in Seoul last September for the launch of Irish beef on the market. This week is about building on the excellent relationships, both official and commercial, we have developed in the Republic of Korea and Japan, to strengthen and expand the relationships,” he added.

Valuable market

Bord Bia CEO Jim O’Toole said Korea is the “most valuable beef market in Asia” and “should be seen as a long-term, stable opportunity for the Irish beef industry”.

“Bord Bia’s 2024 Korean consumer research tells us that grass fed beef is viewed as being ‘healthy’ and a more ‘natural’ choice for consumers as well as being considered a premium product.

“This sets us apart from our grain fed competitors in the market, and one we are using to reach an affluent consumer base.

“Security of supply is an important factor in purchasing decisions for South Korean customers, something which Ireland can deliver on backed by Origin Green farming practices including its quality assurance programmes and regular farm audits.

“This trade mission is all about highlighting these credentials and maximising value for a range of Irish cuts with our South Korean buyers,” he said.

O’Toole added that there will be a particular focus on supporting five Irish meat companies in Seoul for the Seoul Food trade show.

“All with the aim of making inroads with new customers for the beef sector,” he said.