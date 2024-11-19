Ireland’s top universities are set to faceoff at the semi-final and final stages of this year’s prestigious 'Great Agri-Food Debate'.

Climate targets and meat consumption will be among the key topics at the event, which is organised by Dawn Meats and co-sponsored with McDonald’s, on Thursday 28 November at South East Technological University (SETU) Waterford.

Teams from four universities progressed to the semi-final stage this year - SETU Waterford, University College Cork (UCC), University College Dublin (UCD) and the Antrim-based College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE).

Dawn Meats chief executive Niall Browne said that the debate is a fantastic opportunity that provides an outlet for the next generation of agri leaders to take centre stage and share their knowledge of important topics in the industry.

“I’m always impressed by the high calibre of teams and discussion at each debate. I want to congratulate all the teams involved and wish them the very best of luck in the semi-final and final debates.”

Debate

Throughout the event, teams are challenged to debate topical issues relevant to the agri-food industry, consumers and communities.

In the first semi-final on 28 November, CAFRE and UCD will debate the motion that 'The carnivore diet is an effective solution to modern health issues caused by processed foods'.

CAFRE will propose, with UCD opposing.

The second semi-final will call on reigning champions SETU Waterford and UCC to debate the motion that 'Regulatory climate change polices are driving a wedge between consumers and farmers'.

SETU Waterford will propose, with UCC opposing.

Path to the finals

Teams from across Ireland and the UK entered the competition this year, including teams from Scotland’s Rural College in Edinburgh (SRUC) and Harper Adams University in Shropshire, England.

The four Irish universities were judged as the highest scoring in the opening rounds of this year’s competition, which were held virtually.

To reach the semi-final, SETU defeated a team from SRUC, impressing the judges while proposing the motion that 'Intensive global animal protein production is to blame for antimicrobial resistance'. Nagore Cuartango, representing SRUC, was awarded best speaker title in this lively debate.

UCC defeated Harper Adams University in the second round, debating the motion 'A global food strategy is the way to avoid both famine and climate catastrophes in this century'. UCC team member Sarah King was awarded best speaker title in this debate.

CAFRE and UCD both received a bye into the semi-final at the preliminary rounds.

Finals

The finalists will be debating for the title of 'Great Agri-Food Debate' winners 2024 and a chance to lift the impressive trophy.

Prizes for the best speaker and winning team will be presented at the live event on Thursday 28 November.