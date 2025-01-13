Comprising of online lectures, tutorials and virtual lab simulations, the Maynooth University micro-credential course will be run over a 12-week period including a practical experience in modern labs.

The Irish Whiskey Association has announced a scholarship opportunity with Maynooth University on its brewing and distilling micro-credential.

The trade association representing the Irish whiskey sector will sponsor one place on the course, which aims to equip learners with necessary scientific knowledge and instrumentation competencies to develop skills relevant to the drinks industry.

The course was created in response to the strong demand for an analytical course to support the growing Irish craft brewing and whiskey industries.

Director of the Irish Whiskey Association, Eoin Ó Catháin, said that the strength of the sector increases the demand for skills and expertise among our drinks producers.

“Recent reports on the value of the Irish drinks sector show that it now easily exceeds €2bn, and there are now around 10,000 people directly employed in brewing and distilling in Ireland,” he said.

“There are now full-time bachelor courses in brewing and distilling offered in South-East Technical University (SETU) and Technological University Dublin (TUD), and a micro-credential in Maynooth University, but we need further support to promote these courses.

“In order for our sector to continue growing and remain competitive, we must be able to rely on our indigenous workforce.”

Additional supports

The Irish Whiskey Association has requested further support from the incoming Minister for Higher Education, along with greater emphasis on promoting the home-grown opportunities for this sector.

The association called for additional supports to the third-level institutions offering courses, both full- and part-time, in the brewing and distilling sector.

Bernard Walsh, founder of Walsh Whiskey said there is a lack of available talent in the sector.

“There were very few available brewers or distillers in Ireland, and we were forced to compete with more established companies for access to this dwindling pool of potential employees,” he said.

“We worked with SETU along with other industry experts and supported Carlow (SETU) in setting up the country’s first honours degree programme in brewing and distilling in 2017. This has delivered scores of new graduates to the industry, but still does not meet demand.”

Maynooth University

The micro-credential course in brewing and distilling science in Maynooth University is co-delivered by industry experts and academics.

It was created in response to the demand for an analytical course to support the growing Irish craft brewing and traditional whiskey industries.

Comprising online lectures, tutorials and virtual lab simulations, this micro-credential course will be run over a 12-week period including a practical experience in modern labs.

Professor Denise Rooney, from the university’s chemistry department and contributor to the course, said: “This course is ideal for new entrants into the distilling industry or those wishing to gain more in-depth knowledge in the area.”

Read more

Irish food and drink exports hit record €17bn in 2024

Kentucky whiskey from Kentucky grain

US sets rules for native barley use in whiskey production