How can there be a credible consultation process on the proposed additional measures, if the closing date for responses to the document is 4 December, but a number of the measures included in the Department of Housing document are scheduled to be introduced on 1 January 2025?

The latest epistle on the Nitrates Action Programme (NAP) from the Department of Housing is described as a discussion document, which will inform a public consultation on the proposed additional measures to be adopted or rejected.

But rather than this being a discussion or a consultation process, is it really a ‘rubber stamp’ exercise, The Dealer wonders?

Unless the Department of Housing is planning to invite all the stakeholders over for the spuds and turkey, there isn’t a whole lot of time for meaningful discussions on the minutiae of what is proposed.

Now The Dealer is aware that the current Minister for Housing is renowned as a man who loves to get things done – apart from building enough houses and lowering homeless numbers, that is – but even dynamo Darragh could struggle with this tight timeframe.

Among the proposed measures scheduled to come into force on New Year’s Day 2025 is the 5% cut in the maximum chemical nitrogen application rate for grassland.

Maximum stocking rate

Also due to come into force on 1 January is the proposal that, in the case of derogation farmers, the maximum stocking rate for land more than 30km from the main farm holding will be limited to 170kg organic N per hectare.

This is a serious change for some farmers, and one that will need planning to work around. However, there won’t be much time for planning if it still stands as a proposal after the consultation process.

Similarly, the reduction in the crude protein levels permitted for cows at grass, from 15% to 14%, is due to come into force from 1 January next.

The most controversial suggested measure tabled by the Department of Housing is also due to come into force on New Year’s Day next.

It is the proposal that extensive, lower-stocked farmers be drawn into the battle to improve water quality – and, by extension, save the nitrates derogation.

The proposal to introduce a chemical nitrogen fertiliser limit of 90kg N/ha on farms with a stocking rate of less than 85kg organic N/ha has sparked a furious reaction from extensive suckler and sheep farmers.

The Department of Housing document stated that this measure is aimed at reducing the potential risk of nitrogen surpluses on farms with a lower stocking intensity.

Extensive farmers

However, extensive farmers see the proposal as a mechanism to foist some of the water quality restrictions on them. In essence, these farmers believe that they are being forced to pay for a problem they did not cause.

Of all the contentious issues, this is the one that will be toughest to sort out.

And it certainly won’t be settled over a few mince pies and a drop of vino collapso while waiting for Mr Ho Ho Ho.

Some real consultation may be needed on these proposals.