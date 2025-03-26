There are outstanding issues still to be addressed around artificial insemination (AI) companies establishing intellectual property (IP) rights for certain bulls, the IFA has said.

IFA president Francie Gorman said that the rights of the farmer who breeds and owns the animal must be recognised.

“[The] IFA met with the four companies concerned on two occasions and we have directly raised our concerns that these IP proposals will stifle domestic competition for bulls being purchased as potential future AI sires,” Gorman said

The IFA president also said that the principle of protecting Irish genetics for Irish farmers is a valid objective.

Gorman added that the four AI companies – Dovea Genetics, Eurogene, Munster Bovine and Progressive Genetics – have committed to engaging further with the IFA on the matter.

Put plans on hold

Meanwhile, Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) president Denis Drennan has called on AI companies considering exercising IP rights to offspring born from their bulls to put their plans on hold.

Further discussions and clarity are needed before the plans come into effect, the ICMSA leader said.

“They should then ensure that farmers are fully informed of the reasoning behind the move, aware of the implications, and that farmers should actually sign up to it going forward – if that is their choice,” Drennan said.