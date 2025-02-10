Three organisations representing the licensed agricultural merchants and retail sector in Ireland are forming an alliance to tackle issues including policy matters related to the sector.

Merchants Alliance Ireland is being formed by the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS), the Irish Licensed Merchants Association (ILMA) and Acorn Independent Merchants.

The alliance, which collectively represents over 550 outlets employing over 4,000 people, will initially focus on matters related to the dispensing of veterinary medicines and the accreditation.

Merchants Alliance Ireland plans to establish a registration body to formally accredit responsible persons for the dispensing of veterinary medicines and treatments. This will require approval from the Minister for Agriculture first.

Training

This body will design and provide training programmes to be accredited to national Quality and Qualifications Framework (QQI) Level 6 standard, with an annual requirement for additional training.

A spokesperson for the alliance said: “It is intended that the registration body will promote and ensure compliance with the provisions of the Veterinary Medicinal Products, Medicated Feed and Fertilisers Regulation Act 2023 and related regulations."

Under the act, merchants can sell licensed veterinary medicines where a prescription has been issued by a veterinary surgeon.

It is a requirement under the act for a person responsible for the retail sale or supply of animal medicines and remedies to have adequate training in the safe handling and storage of animal remedies and the provision of advice and guidance for their administration to animals.

Read more

New vet courses at ATU and SETU poised for September 2026 starts

Muir defends makeup of new TB group

Focus lambing: Navigating through clostridial vaccine supply issues