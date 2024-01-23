Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said in Brussels on Tuesday 23 January that European food security has to be at the heart of the widely anticipated strategic dialogue, adding that it is now time to focus on the farming.

The Agricultural and Fisheries Council met in Brussels on Tuesday ahead of the 'Strategic Dialogue on the Future of Agriculture in Europe', which will be officially launched by the Commission on Thursday 25 January.

Here, ministers share their views to prepare for the strategic dialogue.

Speaking at Council, Minister McConalogue stated: "The process should be based on evidence-based assessment of issues combined with a realistic understanding of how matters actually operate on farm. Above all, we need a recognition that those, who will do the work to achieve the outcomes, are at the centre."

On the polarisation of the debate in agriculture, the Minister added: “Polarised debates happen because there is little understanding of the extent of these changes and what farmers are achieving. We need to communicate this better.”

Trade issues

In addition to the strategic dialogue, the Council meeting will discuss trade-related agricultural issues and a proposed regulation on a monitoring framework for resilient European forests as main items.

There are also a number of “other business” items included on the day’s agenda: proposed sanctions on Russian-imported agricultural products; the prospective renewal of the autonomous trade measures (ATMs regulation); a discussion of issues in relation to the implementation of the area monitoring system; and an exchange of views on the use of RENURE in anticipation of the evaluation of the nitrates directive; the CAP's role in safeguarding high-quality food production; the habitats directive and large carnivore populations and the initiative for the resilience of water bodies and water availability in the European Union.