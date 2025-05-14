The Commission is planning to increase transparency in the land market. \ Philip Doyle

The EU needs to rethink the state aid rules that forbid member states from buying or subsidising the purchase of farmland for farmers unable to afford the cost themselves, according to Italy’s minister for agriculture, food sovereignty and forestry Francesco Lollobrigida.

Minister Lollobrigida is looking to overturn these state aid rules to open the door to EU countries directly supporting young farmers in buying land.

“We had a 2010 reform of state aid rules which banned member states from directly financing the purchase of land,” the minister commented on Thursday at a conference on the future of EU agri-food policy.

“So now, I am making the case to Commissioner Hansen that we should review this provision in order to allow the financing of land purchases to make it available to young people.”

The Italian minister stated that a decline of 3m in the EU’s farmer population over the past decade has been damaging to Europe’s economy, identity, culture and environment.

European Commission for Agriculture and Food Christophe Hansen had earlier told the same conference that the exit of any more farmers without younger farmers taking their place could threaten the EU’s position as a net exporter of agri-food goods.

A strategy on generational renewal due for publication by the Commission this summer will help address the barriers facing young farmers, Commissioner Hansen said.

“Land is often not only expensive, but also continues to be used by older farmers. We will tackle these issues associated with land acquisition and leasing, as well as land market transparency.”

The pilot version of a land market observatory that will track trends in the purchase and leasing of land is to be unveiled by the Commission this summer.