Alisha Ryan from Moygalla, Kilmurray, Co Clare at the Newmarket-on-Fergus agricultural show in Co Clare 2024. \ Philip Doyle

In just four weeks' time, the first agricultural show of the year will take place in Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co Clare.

The following weekend, on Sunday 10 May, the Kingdom County Show in Tralee will hold its annual show. From then on, there are at least two shows on in different showgrounds every weekend around the country.

In Newmarket-on-Fergus, preparations are well underway according to show chairman John McInerney.

Last year the show had to be pushed back due to the weather. However, this year, the show committee are hopeful that the weather will stay fine.

"We like to be known for the first show of the year and while we can’t control the skies, we’re keeping our fingers crossed for a dry, sunny day. That said, the show will go on rain or shine," McInerney told the Irish Farmers Journal.

Father and son John and Jack Searson had the task of judging all the pedigree classes at Newmarket-on-Fergus show. \Shannon Kinahan

McInerney said that whether you’re a farmer, a family, or simply curious about rural life, there’s something for everyone at their show.

Showing

There are 29 cattle classes at Newmarket-on-Fergus show – commercial classes, pedigree Limousin classes, pedigree Charolais classes, pedigree Saler classes, pedigree Aberdeen Angus classes as well as open pedigree classes.

"We also have best pair of cattle class – sponsors of this class is the Crescent Shopping centre in Limerick with a prize fund of €500 for this class - with first prize being €250.

"We also have the Breeders Choice Continental 4 star or 5 star Breeding Heifer class – this class is sponsored by the Department of Agriculture, with a total prize fund for this class of €700," he said.

The show committee are expecting similar numbers to last year with roughly 60 to 80 cattle being showed.

Crowds

McInerney said he's optimistic about the number of attendees. Going on previous years attendance has been up to 2,000 plus.

"The first show of the year always draws keen interest from competitors and spectators alike. We have always had continued support from competitors from many parts of the country. As the opener of the season, there’s a real buzz - exhibitors are eager to debut their stock, and visitors are excited for a taste of the summer shows. It sets the tone for the agricultural calendar and gives our local community, Newmarket on Fergus, a chance to shine early," he said.

On the other side, McInerney said that it can be difficult being the first as not all showing animals are ready.

History

The show has been running for over 42 years with the first in 1983.

"It’s a testament to the dedication of generations of the local community coming from all different backgrounds who’ve kept this tradition alive," McInerney said.