Macra gave its members plenty to distract from the January blues with the finals of a number of competitions taking place over the weekend of January 24 to 26.

Friday night saw the judging of the Creative Writing and Poetry competitions take place.

The creative juices were certainly flowing in the midlands, with the winners of both categories hailing from Co Laois. Eimear Feighery from Mountmellick Macra took the top spot in the Creative Writing competition with her short story From Moo to Moves, and This New Holocaust was the winning poetry entry from Sylvester Phelan of Ard Éireann Macra.

Well done to all who entered and congratulations to our winners.

You can check out the winning entries on the Macra na Feirme Instagram, @macranafeirme.

Sunday saw members travel to Santry for both the men’s and women’s indoor soccer finals. There was a great turnout of 23 teams, 11 in the men’s final and 12 in the women’s.

The teams battled it out over the course of the day. After some gruelling games and even a slisín of pizza, the winning teams raised their trophies. Callan Macra took the title in the men’s competition, and it was Roscommon Macra for the win in the women’s game. Huge congratulations not only to our winning teams, but to all who took part on the day.

These competitions are only a sample of what’s available. If you think you’d be interested in taking part in something like this, or to find out more, head to macra.ie or contact your local club.

Men's teams

Mitchelstown Macra, Avondhu, Co Cork.

Caheragh Macra, Carbery, Co Cork.

Callan Macra, Co Kilkenny.

Mountmellick Macra, Co Laois.

CMC Macra, Co Limerick.

Longwood/Killyon Macra, Co Meath.

North Tipperary Macra Rainbow Team.

North Roscommon Macra, Co Roscommon

Ballinhassig Macra, Seandun, Co Cork.

Camolin Macra, Co Wexford.

Ashford Macra, Co Wicklow.

Women's teams

Banteer Macra, Avondhu, Co Cork.

Caheragh Macra, Carbery, Co Cork.

Raphoe Macra, Co Donegal.

Naas Macra, Co Kildare.

Callan Macra, Co Kilkenny.

Mountmellick Macra, Co Laois.

Longwood/Killyon Macra, Co Meath.

Monaghan Macra Rainbow Team.

Roscommon Macra Rainbow Team.

Knockraha Macra, Seandun, Co Cork.

Kilmuckridge Macra, Co Wexford.

Redcross Macra, Co Wicklow.