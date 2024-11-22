The new president of Veterinary Ireland is Jane Pigott BVMBVS CertAVP(VC) MSc MRCVS; pictured L-R Lucinda Creighton, CEO Vulcan Consulting and former European minister; incoming president, Jane Pigott; outgoing president Hazell Mullins BVM BVS PgCert ACP; and Finbarr Murphy, chief executive, Veterinary Ireland. \ Mark Harrison

Veterinary Ireland has announced Jane Pigott as its new president at the association's annual conference and AGM in Trim, Co Meath.

Pigott, an RCVS advanced practitioner in veterinary cardiology based in Flow Veterinary Cardiology in Millstreet, Co Cork, was presented with the formal chains of office by outgoing president Hazell Mullins.

She is the first second-generation president of Veterinary Ireland, as her mother Mairead Wallace-Pigott was president of the organisation in 2016.

Speaking in Trim, Pigott highlighted sustainability in veterinary practice as a critical issue, particularly for rural mixed practices.

“The financial and operational challenges of maintaining 24-hour emergency cover while ensuring a work-life balance are pressing concerns,” she said.

“We must safeguard the future of veterinary care, particularly in rural areas, and support our colleagues in navigating these challenges.

“Veterinary Ireland stands with our members and the wider veterinary community, sharing the joys as well as the challenges of practice life.”

Career

Hailing from Cork and raised in a veterinary household, Jane Pigott graduated from the University of Nottingham and initially worked in a mixed practice.

She later undertook further study in veterinary cardiology, achieving her certificate in advanced veterinary practice in veterinary cardiology.

Subsequently, she became an accredited RCVS advanced practitioner in veterinary cardiology and earned a master’s degree, before returning to Ireland to become a partner in an 11-vet mixed practice.

“Growing up in a veterinary household, I witnessed firsthand the challenges our profession faced and the vital role Veterinary Ireland played in addressing them.

"These experiences instilled in me a profound respect for our profession and the power of collaboration,” she added.

“It is an immense honour to represent the grassroots members who form the backbone of Veterinary Ireland and to advocate for the countless practitioners working tirelessly to advance our profession.

“Together, we will face the challenges ahead and continue building a sustainable, thriving future for veterinary medicine.”