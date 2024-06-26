Fleming is from Anablaha in Co Kerry which is near Killarney.

Jason Fleming (Anablaha) has been elected chair of Kerry Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

The postal ballots were counted on Tuesday 25, in a process overseen by the national returning officer John Carroll and members of the rules committee.

There was a strong return rate, with 89% of ballots completed.

Kathleen Herlihy (Ballymacelligott) has been elected to the position of second delegate to national council.

John Stack (Tarbert) was the only nomination for the vice chair position.

Outgoing county secretary John O’Sullivan (Churchill) was the only nomination for the position.

Seamus Fitzgerald (Cloghane) was the only nomination for the position of county PRO.

Outgoing County treasurer Patrick O’Connor (Ballyhar) was the only nomination for the position.

Gerard Buckley (Tarbert) was the only nomination for the animal health committee.

Owen O’Sullivan (Currow) has been re-elected to the national dairy committee.

Pat O’Driscoll (Valentia) was the only nomination for the farm business committee.

Mary McCarthy (Kenmare) was the only nomination for the farm family and social affairs committee.

George O’Neill (Valentia) was the only nomination for the farm forestry committee.

The online meeting of the Kerry IFA AGM took place on Tuesday evening.