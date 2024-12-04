JP Fenlon has been actively involved in the Laois County Ploughing Association, being chair of the organising committee for national and world ploughing events. \ Alf Harvey

John Paul Fenlon has been appointed to the Teagasc Authority for a five-year term.

The appointment was made by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and will see Fenlon, who is a Teagasc farm technician based in Oak Park, Carlow, become the company’s staff representative on the authority.

Teagasc chair Liam Herlihy welcomed John Paul to the Authority and congratulated him on the appointment.

“John Paul brings a wealth of experience to the Authority as an experienced agricultural professional with over 20 years of experience working with Teagasc, beginning in 2001,” he said.

Career

John Paul Fenlon, is from Ballickmoyler, Co Laois, and completed a Level 6 in agriculture and business in 2014.

He has been actively involved in both local and national agricultural organisations such as Macra and Laois County Ploughing Association, being chair of the organising committee for national and world ploughing events.

He has also received a Macra gold leadership award and is also a national farm skills winner in 2014.

Currently, John Paul is co-chair of the Teagasc national partnership committee and will replace Martina Donnelly, who stepped down from the Teagasc Authority having completed her five-year term.

“Martina provided excellent representation for the staff in Teagasc and made an invaluable contribution to the Teagasc Authority. I want to thank Martina for her commitment,” added Herlihy.