The news of Jon Kenny’s death last week was extremely sad. He was a man who spent his lifetime making rural Ireland laugh.

I had to smile when I remembered the skit of himself and Pat Shortt down the back of the church – the one with the three twins, Mena, Mina and Mona.

They discussed what time they’d leave for a match and while Shortt had eaten the dinner at half eight that morning, Kenny was going to have a right feed of spuds.

He was having soup, roast spuds, boiled spuds, inchin spuds, ould spuds, new spuds, mashed spuds, roast beef, jelly and ice cream, sweet cake, no tae, no washup.