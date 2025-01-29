Josephine O’Neill of Callan Macra in Co Kilkenny has announced her intention to run for Macra president in this year’s election.

O’Neill is the current chair of the Macra national board and has held a number of roles within Kilkenny Macra. She was also previously crowned Miss Macra in 2018.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, O’Neill said she is running to become the 40th Macra president because she wants to give back to the “organisation that has given me so much”.

“I’ve been a member of Macra for over 10 years now. During that time, I’ve held many different roles and I’ve gotten so much from the organisation.

“I feel like now I’ve an opportunity to give back to an organisation that has given me so much, while also using my experience within the organisation to further support the members, help the organisation to continue to grow and develop in the future, and help other people to get the same opportunities I’ve gotten from it,” she said.

Priorities

The Kilkenny woman named growing a “well-balanced organisation that represents all the members”, as well as increasing the social and travel opportunities available, among the top issues on her campaign agenda.

O’Neill, a secondary school teacher, added that she is looking forward to meeting members at events and that she will be available on the phone to discuss her campaign with members.

O’Neill joins Kerry’s John Martin Carroll in the bid to be the next president of the young farmers’ organisation.

Correspondence was sent to members at the weekend stating that nomination papers will be issued to clubs on 5 February, to be returned by 26 February.

Hustings will follow, with the count usually held at the Irish Farm Centre in April.

