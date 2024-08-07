Milk intakes have fallen by more than 13 million litres in June when compared with 2023.

Milk output is continuing to tumble, with deliveries for the month of June back 13.3 million litres compared with the same month in 2023.

The latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that milk intakes by processors and co-ops was an estimated 1.03 billion litres for June.

This is a reduction of 1.3% when compared with June 2023 and a drop of 2.4% or 25.4 million litres when compared with 2022.

This reduction is significant, given that June is one of the peak supply months, with intakes traditionally accounting for around 12% to 14% of annual output.

Dramatic slide

The drop in June milk output has added to the dramatic slide in overall supplies this year.

Milk intakes for the period from January to June were estimated at 4.35 billion litres. This is a drop of 5.3% or 243 million litres when compared with the same period in 2023.

The collapse in milk supplies is even more stark when set against output levels for 2022. Milk intakes for the first six months of the year are more than 6% below 2022 levels. This equates to a drop of 245 million litres.

A combination of poor weather, reduced grass growth and tight margins has contributed to the sharp drop in milk output this year.

Uncertainty around the nitrates derogation and tighter rules on stocking rates have also contributed to a drop in cow numbers and milk supplies.

The latest figures from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation show that dairy cow numbers have fallen by 22,500 over the last 12 months.

Given current trends, Ireland will need a very strong back end to the year to supply 8.15 billion litres in 2024.

This would represent a drop of 300 million litres in overall supply compared with last year and a reduction of 650 million litres on 2022 levels.