Junior agriculture ministers Pippa Hackett and Martin Heydon took home a combined €53,5730.43 in CAP payments last year according to the Department of Agriculture's CAP beneficiaries publication.

Minister of State for land use and biodiversity Pippa Hackett, along with her husband Mark Hackett who farm under the limited company of Moat House Farm, in Geashill, Co Offaly, earned a total of €37,420.87 in CAP payments in 2023.

Just under €10,000 of this is made up of an Organic Farming Scheme payment, while the remainder is inclusive of an agri-environment climate payment, an animal welfare payment, ANC payment and direct payments.

Meanwhile, Minister Martin Heydon who has responsibility for research and development, farm safety and new market development earned a CAP payment of €16,152.56 in 2023.