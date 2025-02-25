A dairy farmer and his co-accused company have decided to plead not guilty in relation to a number of animal welfare charges, Roscommon Criminal Circuit Court has heard.

Seán Coughlan, Laherdane, Ballina, Co Mayo, and Coughlan Farming Ltd, Cum, Laherdane, Ballina, are charged with neglect and failing to ensure animals were kept in a manner that would not threaten their health on a farm in Laragan, Elphin, Co Roscommon, in November 2022.

Thirty-eight charges are related to Mr Coughlan, while charges 39 to 74 are related to the company.

'Course of action'

At a sitting of the court in October 2024, Coughlan and his co-accused had indicated a certain course of action would be taken. However, at Tuesday’s sitting of the court in Roscommon, the court heard that the plea had been changed to not guilty.

In reference to the change in plea, barrister for the State Seán O’Quigley told the court that the it “had been previously indicated that a certain course was being taken”.

Judge Kenneth Connolly said that a jury would now be required for the case and remanded the matter back to June for trial.

