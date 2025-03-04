Grain growers want answers from Boortmalt on tonnage reductions to malting barley contracts.

The Irish Grain Growers’ Group (IGGG) has stated that transferring as little as 1c from the retail price of a pint would be enough to transform tillage farmer incomes.

The statement came as the IGGG called on the Irish drinks industry to “request that Boortmalt reconsider their offer to farmers” on cutting 2025 malting barley tonnage contracts.

“Their offer belittles what Irish tillage farmers are proud to produce for world renowned brands of drink,” the group said.

“The reality now is that feed grade grain, like winter feed wheat and winter feed barley, is more profitable to grow on a per-hectare basis than a highly scrutinised grain destined for premium brands.”

'Ignoring economic sustainability'

The IGGG accused Boortmalt of ignoring economic sustainability on tillage farms and questioned the timing of the move when farmers were “near the point of planting seed”.

“Farmers are angry and rightly so, especially against the backdrop of the sharp rise of the price of the pint in pubs and restaurants in recent months.

“The hugely significant financial investments announced by the drinks industry are now under way in Kildare and Cork as examples and farmers are questioning why are they not financially benefitting.

“The reality is 1c of the retail price of a pint directed towards those barley growers would transform their income.”