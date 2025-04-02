The Department of Agriculture point out that €19m in total has been paid out in total to plantation owners impacted by ash dieback. \ Donal Magner

Just over €3.23m or 4% of a €79.5m ash dieback support package announced by the Government last year has been paid out to growers to date.

The Climate Action Performance Payment Scheme (CAPP) was announced last April to support plantation owners impacted by ash dieback, but forestry growers have been critical of the slow pace of approvals for the package.

However, the Department of Agriculture pointed out that more than €19m has been paid out in total under the various ash dieback reconstitution schemes introduced since 2013.

“A total of €3,229,450 has been paid through the Climate Action Performance Payment Scheme since it opened in 2024,” a Department spokesperson said.

The Department confirmed that 1,976 applications have been approved under the various ash dieback reconstitution schemes, totaling an area of 7,714ha.

Some €19,001,216 has been paid out to date to beneficiaries across both the Ash Dieback Reconstitution Schemes and CAPP.