While policing a charity tractor run event in the village of Gortahork in Co Donegal, over the bank holiday weekend, a number of juveniles who were driving tractors were stopped by local Gardaí.

The Gardaí told the Irish Farmers Journal that the juveniles were stopped during the event on Sunday, 29 October, for suspected breaches of road traffic legislation.

An Garda Síochana Donegal reported on Facebook that a number of 12-year-old children were discovered driving the tractors on the main N56 in Donegal.

There were also 13- and 14-year-olds driving what Gardaí described as “huge tractors”, adding that some of them couldn't reach the brake pedals, nor did they have the strength to steer the tractors.

Gardaí reminded parents that a tractor run does not mean that participants are exempt from the rules of the road.