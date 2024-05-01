Receiving another nitrates derogation post 2025 is within Ireland’s gift, despite the fact that the derogation has come “under pressure”, Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher has said.

Ireland is the the only country seeking a derogation from the European Commission.

Key to securing a green light on keeping 220kg nitrogen/ha stocking rates will be improvements to water quality parameters which can be shown to the Commission once negotiations kick off, Kelleher insists.

The MEP singled out slurry storage and management as particular areas where gains can be realised in this regard.

“It is really within our gift as a country around developing policies on slurry storage capacity, our farming practices,” Kelleher told the Irish Farmers Journal.

“When we spread, how we spread, just changing some practices, but our fundamental focus must be on ensuring that water quality levels are improved so we can maintain the 220kg and if we don’t do that, then we will be very significantly challenged.”