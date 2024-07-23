Martin Kenny is to take over as Sinn Féin's agriculture and rural affairs spokesperson.

The Sligo/Leitrim TD previously held the role following his election to Dáil Éireann in 2016 until 2019.

It's the fourth change in the role in five years, with Brian Stanley succeeding Kenny in 2019, followed by the appointment of Matt Carthy in July 2020, with Claire Kerrane then appointed in April of last year.

Kenny was a mushroom grower prior to becoming a full-time politician.

Agriculture committee

He has most recently been communications and public transport spokesperson, but has served on the agriculture committee right through his eight years in Dáil Éireann.

Claire Kerrane has been appointed as spokesperson on Children, Equality and Disability, succeeding Kathleen Funchion, who was elected to the European Parliament in June. Kerrane will also chair the Oireachtas Committee on Children, Equality, Disability Integration and Youth.