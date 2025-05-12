29th November, 2016.Visitors to a potato storage workshop which will focus on how to improve potato storage over the coming months at Keoghs Farm, Westpalstown, Oldtown, Co. Dublin. Photo: BARRY CRONIN/www.barrycronin.com. Phone: 046-9055044/087-9598549 - info@barrycronin.com

Keogh's Farm, behind the potato crisp brand, has won the Outstanding Achievement Award at this year’s National Enterprise Awards.

31 Irish companies were shortlisted for the overall National Enterprise award which will take place on 22 May.

The Outstanding Achievement Award will be presented to Keogh's Farm on the night. It celebrates a company who started with the support of their Local Enterprise Office and has gone on to achieve international success.

In 2011, Tom Keogh created the Keogh's Crisp brand and from what was a 200-year-old potato farm, they export to 22 countries and employ 150 people at their base in north county Dublin.

The finalists compete for a prize fund of €50,000 and along with an overall National Enterprise of the Year winner there are categories for Best Start-Up, Best Export Business, an Innovation Award, a One-to-Watch Award, and a Sustainability Award.

Awards

Previous winners of the awards include the likes of Irish Yoghurts in 1998, Terra NutriTech in 2018, and Aqualicence in 2022.

Some of the other finalists shortlisted include: TAPiTAG from Westmeath, Spellings for Me from Tipperary, SOS Cookies from Limerick, and Fused by Fiona Uyema from Kildare.

Kieran Comerford, chair of the Local Enterprise Offices, said the best of the best of what Irish entrepreneurship has to offer will be showcased,

“This is the 25th year of the National Enterprise Awards and one thing we see year on year is amazing diversity of businesses from across the country, all excelling in their sectors,” he said.

“The 31 finalists have made it to this point and that in itself is validation that these are companies are primed for growth. We are excited to see who takes home the prizes in the final but we’re also excited to see the next steps that these companies make in their areas as they all have the potential to become significant Irish businesses both here and internationally over the coming years.”

