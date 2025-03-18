Thompson has been group sustainability manager with Kepak since January 2022.

Thompson has been group sustainability manager with Kepak since January 2022 and will succeed Margaret Berry.

From Claregalway, Co Galway, Thompson hails from a fourth-generation beef, sheep and equine farming background and has been with Kepak since 2019, when she started on the company’s graduate programme.

Since then, she has progressed through the ranks, taking up positions such as environmental manager and project management officer.

In January 2022, Rebecca was appointed group sustainability manager, where she worked on a number of projects including the validation of Kepak’s carbon emissions reduction targets under the science-based targets initiative.

During this time, the company became the first Irish beef member of the SAI Platform Regenerating Together agriculture framework.

Key driver

Kepak said that Thompson was also a key driver of its ‘Forward Together with Every Step’ sustainability platform, which was launched in 2024.

Commenting on the appointment, Kepak Group CEO Simon Walker said: “We are delighted to welcome Rebecca into her new role as head of sustainability at Kepak.

"Having been with Kepak since graduate level, Rebecca is fully embedded into the Kepak business and is fully deserving of this appointment.

"Over the years, Rebecca has shown an unparalleled knowledge and passion for sustainability across all areas of our supply chain from farm to fork and played a pivotal role in implementing innovative environmental initiatives.

"Her understanding of the business and commitment to collaborating with farmers and wider industry means she is well placed to lead Kepak on to the next stages of our sustainability journey.”

The Galway woman holds a bachelor of science in agriculture, conservation and sustainable management from University of West of England, as well as a master’s degree in agribioscience from University of Galway.