Kepak’s target to halve its carbon emissions from electricity and fuel by 2030 equates to enough energy to power over 2,500 homes for a year.

The 50% reduction in its operational carbon emissions from electricity and fuel consumption will be 20,057t of CO2 by the end of the decade.

This target has been validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTI), meaning it is in line with reductions required to keep global warming to 1.5°C.

The company has committed to cutting emissions from purchased goods and services by 30% to 2030.

A 24% reduction in carbon emissions from electricity and fuel since 2018 has been reached by Kepak.

Energy management framework

An energy management framework and strategic plan were developed by the company to meet previous and future carbon emissions reductions.

This framework covers a wide range of initiatives to address site efficiencies, heat recovery and electrification, as well as a move to on-site energy generation.

Head of sustainability at Kepak Margaret Berry said sustainability should be part of everything done at the company.

“We commit to working with our industry peers and supply chain to ensure we minimise our impact on the environment, while safeguarding animal welfare and producer livelihoods,” she said.